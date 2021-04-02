Katrina Kaif's Video Of Rigorous Workout Gives Co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi 'Motivation'

Katrina Kaif's workout video will surely give many people fitness goals. Katrina took to her Instagram handle on Friday, April 2, to share the video of her 'Prep Time' in which she was seen working out in a gym along with her trainer. The rigorous workout had left her drenched in sweat but the Ek Tha Tiger star still had a smile on her face in the end.

Katrina Kaif's workout video will give you fitness goals

In the video, Katrina had sported an orange ultra seamless sports bra along with black gym tights and sported a pair of black sneakers. Katrina started the video with some exercises like push-ups, sides ways squats, and super high air kicks. She then started doing squats with weights in her hand, flexibility exercises, rope exercises, and also lifted heavy weights on a barbell. With the reel playing upbeat music from Run the Jewels' Mean Demeanor, the work looked even more energetic. Katrina wrote in the caption "Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing, let it happen" with a water wave and blue heart emoticons.

Her fans and followers were amazed by her heavy workout with many writing heart eyes and fire emoticons in the comments. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina's co-star from the upcoming film Phone Booth wrote "Motivation" with a fire emoticon. The video garnered more than 231K likes within two hours and 2.2k comments. Read comments here-

A look at Katrina Kaif's Fitness photos and videos

Katrina Kaif is a fitness lover and often shares a sneak peek into her workout regimen on her social media handles. Let it be sweating at a pilates class or her dancing videos, Katrina keeps her followers intrigued by her various ways to stay fit. In Katrina Kaif's Instagram post from last week, she shared a photo while sweating it out. In the photo, Katrina was seen in a white tee with green tights. She had her hair is tied up in a braid and she is also seen wearing black workout gloves. Katrina captioned it with her fitness mantra "Eat, sleep, train, repeat".

In one of her Instagram post, Katrina had also shared a video of her while doing a pilates session. In the video, she was seen working out under the guidance of her trainer and focusing on her left leg. Katrina was seen in an all-red ensemble with a red halter neck sports bra and matching gym pants. She wrote in the caption "I usually prefer the gym, but I've realized u can get a lot of muscle work through Pilates as well ".

Promo Image Source: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

