Katrina Kaif's 'Yuvvraaj' And Other Romantic Movies To Add To Your Watchlist

Katrina Kaif will next be seen reuniting with Namaste London co-star Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The actor who made her Bollywood debut with Boom in 2004 rose to prominence with Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya in the year 2005. Post her success with the movie, she has delivered some outstanding performances in many movies throughout her acting career. With all that said, here are some of Katrina Kaif's romantic films that fans must watch:

Katrina Kaif's romantic movies that fans need to watch

Yuvvraaj

Yuvvraaj, helmed and produced by Subhash Ghai, released in the year 2008. The drama flick features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, and Zayed Khan in the lead roles. The movie managed to bag 4.1 stars on IMDb. The movie revolves around the story of a Deven and Danny who plan on getting back their father's wealth that is left for their brother Gyanesh.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif's Expensive Home Collection Will Leave You In Shock

Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani

Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani was one of the biggest hits of 2009. The flick features Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in prominent roles. The story revolves around a man named Prem who falls in love with a girl, but the girl loves someone else. Prem lets the girl he loves get married to another man. Katrina Kaif's performance bagged her several awards. The movie scored 6.3 stars on IMDb.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif's Superb Reply To Deepika Padukone's 'plagiarism' Charge Is A Must-see

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye was the first very project that starred one of the most-loved on-screen couples of Bollywood -- Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The movie got released in the year 2006 and is a romantic drama flick that features Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, and Manoj Joshi in prominent roles. The romantic-drama received mixed reviews from the audience and Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were showered with immense love for their outstanding on-screen chemistry and the film managed to bag 5.2 stars on IMDb.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif Shares A Warm Camaraderie With These B'Town Beauties

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Relationship Status, Bond With Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.