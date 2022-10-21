Katrina Says Vicky Kaushal Calls Her 'panic Button', Talks About Their First Pic Together

B-town couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The duo have been dishing out major couple goals since they exchanged vows as husband and wife. Now, the Phone Bhoot actor has opened up about her equation with Vicky, stating that the latter calls her a 'panic button'. She even revealed that their first photograph together was from their wedding.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina said that their first photo together is from their wedding. "It's been amazing. What was really special about it is like our first photo of us that exists together is the shaadi (wedding) photo. It was special because it was unexpected, it was unexpected for me. It was a romance which came out of nowhere and completely out of the blue. I didn't even know who this person was a few months before I met him. It was really special."

'He calls me panic button': Katrina talks about Vicky Kaushal

Praising her better half, the Sooryavanshi actor asserted that Vicky is a very unusual person and that he's got so many wonderful qualities. Stating that the Uri actor calls her a 'panic button', Kaif further went on to state,

"You know what he calls me? (Laughs) My panic button. Because I panic all the time, I'm all panicky. Before anything bad happens I will preempt and panic. I'm a minor panic button. So I think a lot then I'm doing this (moves her hand). I'm like what if, what if and he's like 'Calm down panic button'. We are very balanced. I don't know if I balance him but he balances me."

Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Phone Bhoot, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Kaif also has Jee Le Zara and Merry Christmas in her kitty. Phone Bhoot is slated to hit the theatres on November 4. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal also has a list of interesting projects in his pipeline, including Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera & more.

Image: Varinder Chawla