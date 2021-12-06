Last Updated:

Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Bride-to-be's Family Members Arrive At Jaipur Airport; See Pics

Katrina Kaif is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9 and her family members have now arrived in Rajasthan.

Katrina-Vicky's Wedding

Katrina Kaif's family including Isabelle Kaif arrive in Rajasthan before big day, See pics


Katrina Kaif is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9 and her family has now arrived in Rajasthan, where the happy couple will celebrate their special day. The wedding will take place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara and the pre-wedding rituals will kick start on December 7. The duo themselves were earlier seen at Mumbai airport and were all smiles for the camera.

Katrina Kaif's family arrives in Rajasthan ahead of the wedding

Ahead of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, Kaif's family members have started arriving in Rajasthan. Her sister Isabelle Kaif was seen in a simple white outfit and blue jeans at the airport and was accompanied by other family members as well. They arrived in Rajasthan a day ahead of the pre-wedding rituals.

Have a look at the pictures of Katrina Kaif's family here

Varinder Chawla
The star-studded wedding will see celebrities from various walks of life in attendance. The guest list of the couple's big day, as reported by Republic Media Network's sources included actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, and others. The guests are required to be completely vaccinated in view of the ongoing global pandemic. The couple has also arranged a special tiger safari for the guests of the wedding at Ranthambore National Park, which is approximately 25-30 kilometres from the wedding venue.

