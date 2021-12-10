Katrina-Vicky's Wedding: Amid Reception Rumours; Here Are Glam Functions Of Celebs In Past

Bollywood’s newly married couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have managed to steal the limelight with their endearing wedding pictures. After the two tied the knot, they left Jaipur in a chartered plane. Now, with the conclusion of the wedding festivities, fans are waiting for the duo’s reception.

Amid rumours of their grand wedding reception in Mumbai, let us look at some of the other Bollywood wedding receptions that had once become the talk of the town. From Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, here is a complete look at all the stars who gave a grand reception.

Glitzy wedding receptions of some prominent Bollywood stars in past

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The couple who got married in Italy held their wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The reception was graced by several prominent stars from the entertainment industry and other bureaucrats. Their wedding reception was also graced by PM Narendra Modi in Delhi. Among her friends in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more were all present for the function.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who tied the knot in 2018, had thrown several wedding receptions for their friends and relatives. They held a wedding reception in Mumbai for industry friends which was organised by Ranveer’s sister, Ritika Bhavnani. While they even hosted a reception in Bengaluru which was organised by Deepika’s parents, Ujjala and Prakash Padukone.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Following the bandwagon like other stars, global sensation Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also hosted two wedding receptions. Their first wedding reception in New Delhi was meant for close friends and family, as most of their guests from Jodhpur were said to be attending it. For their Mumbai reception at the JW Marriott hotel, scores of Bollywood stars, bureaucrats, and prominent personalities were spotted making their way at the hotel.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looked a sight to behold as they hosted a lavish reception for friends in Mumbai. Mira looked stunning in a blue and white floor-length dress while Shahid looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

