The Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding kicked off in a grand manner at the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. Apart from the festivities, fans have been speculating about the guests and the post-wedding celebrations. The second-most attraction for the fans was the Ranthambore National Park safari that was arranged by the team of the two stars for the guests. However, it now seems to have been cancelled as the officials have confirmed that they have no information about the same.

Earlier, during the high-level official meeting that was chaired by Sawai Madhopur district commissioner, it was speculated that the guests might be taken to the National Park for the safari. However, putting all the speculations to rest, IFS TC Verma told Republic Media Network that nothing of such sort is confirmed.

No jungle safari for guests at Katrina-Vicky wedding

Verma told Republic Media Network that he does not have any information about the guests being taken for the safari and also held no information about the high tea which was expected to take place there. Hence, it's safe to say that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding will not have a jungle safari for their guests. Earlier, for the unversed, the authorities had held a meeting where arrangements for a special tiger safari at Ranthambore National Park were planned. The Ranthambore National Park which is an iconic wildlife reserve and situated close to the town of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, is a popular tourist attraction.

Meanwhile, after the ceremonies held on the first day, fans are excited to know more about the special performances lined up for the sangeet ceremony which will be hosted tonight. A score of celebrities has reached the wedding venue including Punjabi band, RDB which comprises Manj Musik, and Nindy Kaur. On the other hand, singer Aastha Gill along with DJ Chetas have also reached the Jaipur airport ahead of the sangeet night. Knowing Vicky’s love for Punjabi tracks, evidenced in his Instagram posts as well, the sangeet ceremony will have the band performing to some of his favourite numbers.

The Haldi ceremony too was held with fanfare on the same day. With the Mehendi ceremony in line with the others, it is believed that famous celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda who designed Mehendi for Katrina in a few of her popular films, was also the one behind her wedding Mehendi.

Image: Instagram/@KatrinaKaif/@Ranthambore_National_Park/@VickyKaushal09