Katrina-Vicky's Wedding: Wikipedia Declares Couple As Married, Updates 'Spouse' Status

While fans await glimpses from the wedding festivities of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, in an interesting turn of events, Wikipedia has already declared them as man and wife. On checking their Wikipedia pages, one can see their 'spouse' status updated with each other's name. While rumours of their court marriage were already floating around, this instance seems to have put a stamp on it. While it is still not known whether this is a mistake or truth, the news has set social media ablaze.

The duo, along with their close family members and friends recently jetted off to the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, while many Bollywood celebrities are still reaching the venue to attend the duo's pre-wedding festivities. Kickstarting the celebrations on Wednesday, December 7 was the Haldi ceremony, while the Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony will commence today.

Wikipedia declares Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as 'Married'

Earlier reports by Pinkvilla noted that the duo will be opting for a court marriage before the lavish nuptials take place. Sources had mentioned that the duo was set to become man and wife under the 'Special Marriage Act, 1954', with three witnesses having to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and officiate the wedding. Take a look at the latest information added to the Google knowledge panel.

Meanwhile, celebrity henna artist Veena Nagda has been called in for the Mehndi ceremony, and the artist recently took to her social media handle to confirm the same. She uploaded a picture of herself, noting that she 'did it', and that she was moving on to the next destination.

Republic Media Network accessed some exclusive details from their Haldi ceremony, where several Punjabi artists from Delhi were called to play Dhol in the ceremony and told Republic that they were asked to stay for one more day. Everything was on a traditional Punjabi theme and it was revealed that the bride-to-be danced fiercely on the tunes of Dhol, while groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal also danced tremendously on Punjabi tunes. The wedding ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 9.

