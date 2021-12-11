Katrina's Brother Sebastien Pens A Sweet Note For Vicky; 'I've Gained Another Brother'

Visuals from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's nuptials and pre-wedding festivities were a sight to behold and sent netizens rooting for Bollywood's newlyweds. The duo tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara, situated in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan in presence of close friends and family members. With myriad wishes from eminent personalities across the globe as well as each other's siblings, Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel recently penned a heartwarming note for his newfound 'brother' Vicky.

On his Instagram stories, Sebastien noted that the duo had the most amazing and magical wedding and that he's proud of his sister for finding such a perfect fit. Apart from Sebastien, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif also penned a special note for Kaushal, noting that they couldn't have been luckier to have him in their "crazy family".

Katrina's brother Sebastien pens a heartwarming note for Vicky Kaushal

Taking to his Instagram story on Saturday, December 11, Sebastien shared a still from the duo's wedding and wrote, "The most amazing and magical wedding! So happy to have gained another brother, and so proud of my sister to have found me the perfect one! I wish you guys all the good in the world, you both deserve it."

Meanwhile, Isabelle also dedicated a post to Kaushal and wrote," Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever." From Vicky's side, his brother Sunny welcomed Katrina in a typical Punjabi style, calling him "Parjai ji" (sister-in-law). He wrote, |Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. (Another person has a place in my heart from today). Welcome to the family Parjai ji".

Vicky and Katrina's Haldi Ceremony

The newlyweds recently treated fans with stills from their Haldi ceremony, where they can be seen embroiled in adorable moments while applying Haldi on each other. Katrina looks gorgeous in an Ivory coloured lehenga by Sabyasachi, while Vicky dons a white kurta-pyjama set. They both captioned their posts as "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SEBASTIENLAURENMICHEL/ @KATRINAKAIF)