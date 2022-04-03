'Kaun Pravin Tambe?': Cricketer Gets Emotional At Biopic's Screening With KKR Team; Watch

Kaun Pravin Tambe? starring Shreyas Talpade as the IPL sensation released on April 1, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar and was helmed by Jayprad Desai. The film was hailed by cricket lovers and was screened for the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, also known as KKR. Leg-spinner Pravin Tambe himself also watched his biopic at the screening in the midst of the cricketers and got emotional as he gave a speech about determination and persistence after the film ended.

Fan-favourite leg-spinner at Kaun Pravin Tambe? screening

The Kolkata Knight Riders team shared an emotional moment with Pravin Tambe as they watched his biopic Kaun Pravin Tambe? with him. At the end of the screening, Tambe stood up to say a few words but got emotional. The KKR team cheered him on and he opened up about the importance of hard work. He said, "I just want to say" and then bust into tears. He then continued, "Just never give up on your dreams. Dreams do come true. Really, dreams do come true. Many people know I debuted at the age of 41, but they don't know what I did before that. So people will watch this movie and it will make them think they should never give up."

Shreyas Iyer, who is now the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL 2022 tournament also opened up about his experience of watching the film. He mentioned that he and the team were excited about it and mentioned it was an emotional film. He also shared that the speech by Pravin Tambe made him emotional. Translated in English, he said, "We were excited to watch the movie. It was an emotional movie, the songs were also good. Hearing the emotional speech at the end, obviously, we felt like crying."

Kaun Praveen Tambe? plot

The biopic is all about Shreyas Talpade's character, Pravin Tambe, who is passionate about cricket but is pressured by his family to settle down and get married and take up a job. The film is all about his determination and never-say-die attitude and how he persisted against all odds to fulfill his dream. The film also stars Anjali Patil as his wife and also features Ashish Vidyarthi and Parambrata Chatterjee.

