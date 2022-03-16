'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' Director On Casting Shreyas Talpade: 'He Looks 25 & 42 At Same Time'

Actor Shreyas Talpade is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming sports biographical movie, Kaun Pravin Tambe? Ahead of the movie's premiere, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. The trailer of the upcoming sports movie was released recently. Now, the director of the movie, Jayprad Desai has candidly revealed why he chose actor Shreyas Talpade to essay the role of cricketer Pravin Tambe.

'Shreyas is a powerhouse performer': Jayprad Desai

The filmmaker revealed that they wanted to cast someone who would embody the body language and the physicality of a cricketer. According to Desai, the makers especially wanted to focus on the cricketing part of the movie and found the apt match in Shreyas Talpade. The director further added that he was glad to have Talpade onboard as he can look '25 and 42 at the same time.'

He further revealed, "We always wanted somebody who embodies the body language, the physicality of a cricketer, especially a bowler. When we make films, we sometimes discount these things. Since, we are so enamoured by the stars, the personality, the cricketing part, and the sports part does not get paid attention to. We were extremely sure that it had to be somebody who could embody the physicality, the body language of a cricketer. Shreyas is a powerhouse performer who truly can look 25 and 42 at the same time and I was glad when we got to know that he had agreed to come on board and he has delivered an exemplary performance.”

The plot of the movie revolves around the exceptional life of cricketer Pravin Tambe, who, defying all the age-related stereotypes, marked his debut in the sports world at 41. For the unversed, Tambe has never played an international cricket match, though he was recruited to play for the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. The journey to achieve his dream wasn't an easy one. The movie outlines his hardships and his dedication towards the sport and his 'never give up' attitude that in the end, turned fruitful for his sports career.

Going by the trailer of the movie, the Pravin Tambe biopic gives audiences a glimpse of the hard training he underwent to make his footing strong as a leg spinner in the cricket world. Bankrolled under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Kaun Pravin Tambe? will release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 1, 2022.

Image: PR