Last Updated:

Kavita Kaushik Slams Fans For Their 'foolish' Act Of Pouring Milk On Sonu Sood's Poster

Kavita Kaushik in a tweet slammed fans who poured milk on Sood's poster to worship. She pointed out how this is an act of wasting food in these tough times.

Written By
Tanvi Dhote
Kavita Kaushik

IMAGE: KAVITA KAUSHIK'S INSTAGRAM, SONU SOOD'S INSTAGRAM


Kavita Kaushik is angry over an “uninspiring act” with regards to Sonu Sood. The TV actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of some fans pouring milk on Sonu Sood’s poster. In her tweet, Kavita acknowledged how the country indebted to Sood’s kindness but even he would not approve of this act. Find out full details about Kavita Kaushik’s tweet below.

Kavita Kaushik reacts to fans worshipping Sonu Sood by pouring milk

Sonu Sood has been helping out people suffering due to the pandemic since last year. His service during these tough times has been appreciated by people across the country. Many have even taken to social media to show their appreciation towards the Bollywood actor. Recently, a video of some fans pouring milk on Sonu Sood’s poster went viral on social media. The video was from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikalahasti.

Sonu Sood replied to this video shared by a fan with a simple caption stating, “humbled”. But TV actor Kavita Kaushik seems to be in disagreement with this gesture towards Sood. After seeing the video, Kavita Kaushik took to Twitter and reacted to it. In her tweet, Kavita discussed how the nation loves Sonu Sood.

READ | Sonu Sood arranges life-saving med for elderly COVID patient; SpiceJet crew hails actor

She continued and added that India will be “indebted” to the Bollywood actor forever due to his selfless acts. But she feels that even Sonu Sood will not be happy for somebody pouring milk on his poster. Kavita continued her tweet and said that this incident was “foolish and an uninspiring act of wasting milk”. She further pointed out how many people in the country are dying due to hunger. Take a look at Kavita Kaushik’s tweet below.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: Fans shower milk on Sonu Sood's poster; netizens say 'you deserve it'

Kavita Kaushik’s tweet received a mixed response from her followers. Some followers agreed with her take about wasting food in this case. While others pointed out how Sonu Sood was “humbled” by the act and was not upset over it. One fan even supported Kaushik’s tweet about showing their appreciation towards Sood could have been in many other countless ways rather than pouring milk on his poster. Take a look at all of these reactions to Kavita Kaushik’s recent tweet about Sonu Sood fans below.

READ | Kavita Kaushik starts a 'happy Twitter thread'; fans share pictures with pets and kids

 

 

IMAGE: KAVITA KAUSHIK'S INSTAGRAM, SONU SOOD'S INSTAGRAM

READ | Kavita Kaushik slams abusive trolls; shares screenshots to 'expose them'
READ | Kavita Kaushik shares a lazy morning photo; says, 'live life on your own terms'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT