Kavita Kaushik Slams Fans For Their 'foolish' Act Of Pouring Milk On Sonu Sood's Poster

Kavita Kaushik is angry over an “uninspiring act” with regards to Sonu Sood. The TV actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of some fans pouring milk on Sonu Sood’s poster. In her tweet, Kavita acknowledged how the country indebted to Sood’s kindness but even he would not approve of this act. Find out full details about Kavita Kaushik’s tweet below.

Kavita Kaushik reacts to fans worshipping Sonu Sood by pouring milk

Sonu Sood has been helping out people suffering due to the pandemic since last year. His service during these tough times has been appreciated by people across the country. Many have even taken to social media to show their appreciation towards the Bollywood actor. Recently, a video of some fans pouring milk on Sonu Sood’s poster went viral on social media. The video was from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikalahasti.

Sonu Sood replied to this video shared by a fan with a simple caption stating, “humbled”. But TV actor Kavita Kaushik seems to be in disagreement with this gesture towards Sood. After seeing the video, Kavita Kaushik took to Twitter and reacted to it. In her tweet, Kavita discussed how the nation loves Sonu Sood.

She continued and added that India will be “indebted” to the Bollywood actor forever due to his selfless acts. But she feels that even Sonu Sood will not be happy for somebody pouring milk on his poster. Kavita continued her tweet and said that this incident was “foolish and an uninspiring act of wasting milk”. She further pointed out how many people in the country are dying due to hunger. Take a look at Kavita Kaushik’s tweet below.

Kavita Kaushik’s tweet received a mixed response from her followers. Some followers agreed with her take about wasting food in this case. While others pointed out how Sonu Sood was “humbled” by the act and was not upset over it. One fan even supported Kaushik’s tweet about showing their appreciation towards Sood could have been in many other countless ways rather than pouring milk on his poster. Take a look at all of these reactions to Kavita Kaushik’s recent tweet about Sonu Sood fans below.

Hamara desh andbhakto se bhara pada hai. — Yawar Mirza (@2kYawar) May 20, 2021

dnt rub ua opinion on some one..saying that he will also feel the same.. he is v.humbled...the ppl are so much indebted to him..they are thanking him by this way..as hw they thank god...hope u understand..dnt unnecessarily criticise...no one asked ua opinion on his behalf😡😡😡 — Tina (@Tina45722662) May 20, 2021

It's not about treating a man as God In our hinduism cul. we even worship trees, rivers,mountains not only bcoz they are mentioned in our vedicculture but for their selfless giving personality, extracting positives from one lives and bow down to them considering god is in evryone — Sìddhàrth Shùklà (@Siddhar82684678) May 21, 2021

I think no one is untouched by Sonu Sood’s magnanimity and selfless acts. Instead of wasting milk ,by doing acts like him ,people should have shown love and admiration . — Asha Chauhan (@AshaCha22888206) May 21, 2021

Encourage people to help socially ? Yes ! But worship them ? No ! — gurnoor singh mann (@MannGurnoor) May 20, 2021

IMAGE: KAVITA KAUSHIK'S INSTAGRAM, SONU SOOD'S INSTAGRAM

