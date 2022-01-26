Kavita Krishnamurti Recalls Her Moments Spent In The Industry; 'I Miss Good Lyrics'

As the stellar Indian singer, Kavita Krishnamurti recently turned 64, she went down memory lane and talked about the music being composed in the movies nowadays. She even talked about how she spent the pandemic and revealed that enjoyed working on some projects with her husband, Dr L Subramaniam. As she was recently honoured with the Mohammed Rafi Award, she expressed her delight and even remembered the iconic singer, Mohammad Rafi.

Kavita Krishnamurti reminisces about her time in film industry

According to Hindustan Times, Kavita Krishnamurti recently reminisced about her time in the industry and mentioned how much she enjoyed her five-decade-long journey. She further stated how she had the privilege of working with many composers, singers and lyricists and added how every moment had been part of her learning process. Furthermore, she recalled some of the iconic numbers she sang in the 90s in Bollywood.

She said, “I’ve had the privilege of working with many composers, singers and lyricists. Every moment has been part of my learning process. In Bollywood, by the time we touched the 90s, I had delivered some wonderful songs. The tracks I sang in the mid-90s for films like 1942: A Love Story (1994), Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) and Bombay (1995) were extra special.”

The singer was further asked about her opinion on the current music of the industry, she stated that some songs were splendid and added that she liked the innovative approach and fusion style but there were a few that were not of her taste.

"I miss good lyrics," she added.

As Kavita Krishnamurti was recently honoured with the Mohammed Rafi Award, she stated that Mohammed Rafi was one of the most iconic playback singers and went down memory lane by revealing her experience of recording two lines for a film called Ladies Tailor with him was a memory she would always treasure. She further stated that was one of the finest human beings. While signing off, she also revealed how she will be celebrating her birthday quietly at home with her family, she said, "I’m young as long as I can sing or enjoy music.”

Image: Instagram/@kavitaksub