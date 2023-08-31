Kay Kay Menon Says Filmmakers Should Exercise Self-censorship: Once You Are Adult...

Special Ops actor Kay Kay Menon recently opened up about his acting process and the urgent need for self-censorship in filmmakers, among other topics, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan while promoting his upcoming release Love All.

3 things you need to know

Kay Kay Menon starrer Love All will be released on September 1.

The Special Ops actor was last seen in the web series Farzi.

Love All is a sports drama featuring several national-level Badminton players as part of its cast.

'Filmmakers should have self-censorship'

Talking about censorship in cinema, Kay Kay Menon stated that every filmmaker should have their own method for self-censorship and be guided by that instinct, saying, “with freedom comes responsibility”.

Talking more about the subject, Menon likened the art of making films to the state of adulthood where one doesn’t need supervision anymore. He elaborated, “Where someone has to do that censorship from outside, it begins to feel like school where a teacher comes and reminds the students that they are still children. Once you are adult, all grown-up, and have seen the world - from that point onwards, the censorship for anyone should come from within.”

Kay Kay Menon also added that the censor board has its own set of rules and guidelines and that one cannot do anything about it.

'I never take my work home'

Among other subjects, Kay Kay Menon also spoke about the need to stay detached between the beginning and end of a take. Kay Kay Menon wondered whether there is excessive labour involved in those performances when an actor talks about staying in character.

He added, “I instantly go back to normal after hearing ‘cut,’ let alone taking my work home or always staying in character. If you are enjoying the process, you will take that joy home, instead of the character or its heaviness.”

To explain his point, Menon gave an example of a classical singer who will always remember and cherish the post-concert high much more than the effort that went into putting the performance. The actor however also clarified that he is completely involved between the beginning and end of a shot.

Love All releases on September 1

Love All, a sports drama, is written and directed by Sudhanshu Sharma. Earlier, it was reported that badminton legend Pullela Gopichand had agreed to present the film for its authentic portrayal of the sport. Besides Kay Kay Menon, the film stars Qala fame Swastika Mukherjee and Atul Srivastava in prominent roles. The movie releases on September 1.