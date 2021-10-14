Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan will be joined by Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy for the reality show’s upcoming 'Shaandar Shukravaar' episode on October 15. The trio will recreate the yesteryear magic of their film Sholay, with the latest promos and teasers showcasing Big B donning the hat of the film's antagonist Gabbar.

In the latest clips released by Sony Entertainment Television, Hema Malini can be seen enacting Dharmendra's famous line from Sholay's climax, while Big B can be seen trying out the iconic dialogue 'Angrezo Ke Zamane Ke Jailer'.The trio was also joined by Dharmendra via video call as they further reminisced their days in the movie, which clocked 46 years since release on August 15 this year.

Amitabh Bachchan turns Gabbar on KBC 13's Sholay special episode

Taking to their Instagram handle on Thursday, October 14, the channel uploaded a 40-second clip, starting off with Hema's recreation of Dharmendra's line which comes after he is trapped by Gabbar and his men. As Ramesh Sippy cheers on, Amitabh can be seen reviving the iconic film character played by veteran character actor Asrani by his dialogue," Hum Angrezo Ke Zamane Ke Jailer Hai, Adhe Idhar Jao, Adhe Udhar Jao". He then went on to recite Amjad Khan's (Gabbar Singh) dialogue "Basanti tumhara naam kya hai", to which Hema responds "Jab dekho drama karta hai". Take a look.

In an earlier clip released by the channel, Amitabh was seen asking Sippy about how he conjured the character of Jai, to which the filmmaker replied that he was impressed by Amitabh's performance in the movies, Anand and Bombay to Goa, and decided to cast him. Dharmendra can also be seen strolling down memory lane to share anecdotes from Sholay's filming.

Released in 1975, the film went on to become Bollywood's cult classic with its amalgamation of drama, tragedy, romance and comedy genres as well as the popular Jai-Veeru pairing and Gabbar's 'Samba' dialogue. Celebrating 46 years of the film recently, Sippy took to his Twitter account with a throwback picture and wrote,"#Sholay completes 46 years today. Time has flown by so quickly.46 years of unbelievable experience of working with such a great star cast &the entire team."

(Image: @sonytvofficial/Instagram)