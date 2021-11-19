KBC 13: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Actor Siddhant Impresses Amitabh Bachchan With A Rap; Watch

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi stole the show in the 2019 film Gully Boy as rapper MC Sher and left the audience impressed with his exceptional performance. In no time, the actor witnessed his fan following rising even though he was absent from the big screen for a long time. Making a strong comeback on the big screen, the actor appeared as junior Bunty in the newly released family entertainer Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The movie opened up with mixed reviews but seemed to have made its way into the hearts of the audience through its comic quotient and a stellar cast. The cast of the movie appeared on the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 to promote the film where Siddhant charmed the audience with his talents. Host of the show veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was also not immune to his charisma.

Siddhant Chaturvedi impresses Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 13

In the video shared by Sony Entertainment Television and reported by the 79-year-old actor, the 28-year-old performed a special rap performance for the former. Along with the loud cheers from the crowd, the veteran actor also appeared impressed by the young actor. Moreover, the Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari Wagh also taught Senior Bachchan a couple of Mumbai slangs.

The channel shared the video with the caption, ''New Bunty Babli se Bambaiya slang seekhne ke baad, AB sir ne pooche original Bunty Babli se ‘pol khol ke bol’ mein kuch alrangi sawaal! Dekhiye yeh funny moment #KaunBanegaCrorepati''

More on Bunty Aur Babli 2

Directed by Varun V. Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 featured Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Pankaj Tripathi, Siddhant Chaturvedi and more. The movie serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. Opening about his role, Chaturvedi told ANI, "Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an extremely special film for me because it presents me as a Hindi film hero for the first time in my career. I have waited for this moment for some time now and I can't wait to see the reaction of the industry and audiences. It is a huge project to be a part of because we have all grown up watching Bunty Aur Babli and playing Bunty is a dream come true moment for me."

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial