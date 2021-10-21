'KBC 13' Contestant Stumps Amitabh Bachchan With Query On Taapsee Pannu; Here's Her Answer

Amitabh Bachchan might be one of the greatest actors of the film industry, but one often sees him making contestants comfortable on his TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The contestants regularly go out of the awe they have for the veteran actor and start joking with him or put him on the spot with fun-filled questions. One such contestant named Sahil took some leeway so much that he asked too many questions about his co-star Taapsee Pannu.

Big B was left stumped with the queries. The contestant, who reached the Rs 1 crore mark and even reached the question for Rs 7 crore, took some freedom with the megastar. Taapsee too reacted to the fan and revealed her favourite to him.

KBC contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan about Taapsee Pannu's favourite food

When Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant about his favourite actress, he replied that his 'crush', 'love' and 'everything' was Taapsee Pannu. The confession left Big B stumped as the contestant then started blushing.

He then asked a question to Amitabh Bachchan as he knew the 'andar ki baat' (inside details) since they had worked together in multiple movies. He then asked what was her favourite food items.

The 79-year-old then replied that he was not sure about Taapsee's favourite dish. However, he told him that she loved to eat.

The contestant was not satisfied, and then asked him what kind of food she enjoyed.

Bachchan was so surprised that he quipped that the contestant was on the 'hot seat' and not the other way around to be able to ask questions and put the other person in a fix.

When the contestant then says that there was another 'small question', Bachchan was surprised that he was not done yet.

The former had an interesting question, starting by sharing that he had seen both movies of Taapsee with Big B. He then asks that in Pink, his character defended Taapsee's character, but in Badla, he gets her trapped and why he had to 'save her when he was going to trap her.'

Big B then jokingly asked if he was 'bad man'. He then said that the contestant was a 'wonderful' man, leaving the contestant laughing.

Taapsee then replied to the post to the promo video and said that her most favourite dish was Chole Bhature. She stated that she would love to have it with him if they ever meet while congratulating him for reaching the Rs 7 crore question.