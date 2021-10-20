Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is often seen sharing anecdotes about his late father-great poet Harivanshrai Bachchan by either reciting his couples or poems. Recently, the Piku actor revealed why his father chose Bachchan as the surname. In an episode of the game reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, the megastar said that the decision on the surname took place when he was about to get admitted to the school.

Amitabh Bachchan throws light on the story behind his surname

According to Indian Express, Amitabh who felt connected to the story of the contestant shared that he is also a “product of inter-caste marriage'. He then went on to share that his mother was from a Sikh family, and his father was from a Kayastha family in Uttar Pradesh. Their families opposed for a while, but they agreed and all the bonds got restored. Amitabh said that this happened back in 1942. He then went on to add that his father deliberately gave their children the name Bachchan, because the surname indicates caste.

The Deewar actor reminisced about his childhood days and said that when he was about to get admitted to school, he was asked about his surname to which his father and mother decided right then they wouldn’t give the surname of a caste, but would rather give the pseudonym of his father, his poet name, the name he used to write poems with. And Amitabh is proud to adopt the surname Bachchan.

