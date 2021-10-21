'KBC 13': Sonu Nigam And Shaan Serenade Their Way Through Amitabh Bachchan's Heart; Watch

One of the most popular reality shows on television, Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati is gearing up to welcome renowned playback singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan as guests. The popular segment, 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will witness a musical setting as the singers will serenade their way through the questions and the veteran actor's heart upon the latter's request.

If the preview is anything to go by, the trio had a gala time reliving the magic of the early 2000s music with a medley of the 70s popular song Kya Hua Tera Waada.

Shaan and Sonu Nigam on KBC 13

Sony Entertainment Television took to their official Instagram handle to share a couple of previews of the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode featuring singers Shaan and Sonu Nigam as guests. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan introduced the singers as 'Sultans' of Bollywood.

In the video, the duo is seen not only answering the questions but also taking control of the microphone to entertain the audience with their hit songs along with some of the classic bangers from 1970s Bollywood.

In another preview, Sonu Nigam revealed that he started singing at the age of four and has been singing one particular song since then. Upon being asked which song it was, Sonu Nigam belted out a melodious rendition of Mohammed Rafi's Kya Hua Tera Wada.

The channel uploaded the video with the caption, ''#KBC13 ke manch par apni aawaaz ke jaadu se sabko rijhane, aa rahe hain suron ke sultaan, Sonu Nigam aur Shaan! Dekhiye unhe #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein''

The fun did not stop there as Amitabh Bachchan specially asked the singers to sing a song after answering each question. The trio also engaged in a fun game of 'antakshari' where the veteran actor belted out ghazals. The star singers will be donating the winning amount to Ashok Kumar's trust.

On the work front, Shaan has been roped in to play a role in Maestro Ilaiyaraaja's upcoming Hindi-Telugu musical drama titled Music School. On the other hand, Sonu Nigam is currently working on releasing new music as he took to his Instagram to share a BTS clip from his upcoming venture.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial