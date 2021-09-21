KBC 13: Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff Share Delightful Experience From The Show; See Pics

Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff will soon grace the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The two will appear in one of the upcoming special episodes of the game show and join legendary actor and host Amitabh Bachchan. Following KBC's shoot, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff extended their gratitude for being on the show via social media.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel Shetty shared a photo with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Suniel Shetty looked dapper in a black pantsuit which he paired with white sneakers. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan wore a blue tuxedo with a black bowtie. In the caption, the Dhadkan actor mentioned how he had a delightful time with Big B. He wrote, "Wonderstruck as always at the knowledge and discipline one can imbibe from the legend the mighty Mr Bachchan. After that you always walk away a #crorepati. Thank you for the moments Amitji. #KBC[sic]."

Jackie Shroff gets a signed bowtie by Amitabh Bachchan

Jackie Shroff also shared a special moment from the show. The 64-year-old actor posted a photo of a necktie with a brooch. The ends of the tie also had Amitabh Bachchan's autograph. Through the caption, Jackie Shroff explained the photo and revealed Amitabh Bachchan signed his tie and gifted it to Jackie. He wrote, "@amitabhbachchan Sir, some years ago I wanted to get your autograph, but for some reason it didn't happen. KBC pe mujhe ye mauka mila and I couldn't resist asking for it. Thank you for being so gracious and affectionate and signing one of your beautiful neckties for me. I will cherish it forever🙏🏻❤️[sic]."

Earlier this week, Suniel Shetty shared a photo of him and Jackie Shroff sitting on the hot seat. The senior actors donned dapper outfits. Jackie Shroff wore a shirt and jeans, and Suniel Shetty fashioning a black tee with his ponytail. In the caption, quizzing his fans, Suniel Shetty asked his followers to guess where he and Jackie were. He wrote, "Kidhaaaar apun log?[sic]."

As per a report by SpotboyE, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff will appear in the upcoming Friday special episode of KBC 13. The actors will play for a cause. Jackie Shroff will donate a part of the winning amount to Thalassemics India, while Suniel will donate to Vipla Foundation.

