'Kedarnath' Director Abhishek Kapoor Eulogises Sushant, Mourns His Absence

Bollywood director Abhishek Kapoor took to social media to commemorate three years of the day when he started filming for Kedarnath with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. For the first time in almost three months since the actor's unfortunate demise, Kapoor expressed himself with a video montage of Sushant from the sets of the film and wrote a heartfelt note for him. He spoke about 'vicious minds' that led Sushant to believe that he was unloved and said that he wished the actor were here to see how much his fans love him and have been fighting to bring justice for him.

Here's what he wrote

"Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in #Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother.. How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds.. How i wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and i can almost hear u say “jaane do sir, kaam bolega” #missubhai #jaibholenath #sushantsinghrajput #ssr #kaipoche #kedarnath"

Abhishek Kapoor directed Sushant's debut film Kai Po Che in 2013 and the two were reportedly on good terms since then. Sushant also featured in Kedarnath in 2018 which also marked the big-screen debut for Sara Ali Khan. Abhishek's post for Sushant comes amid allegations by the latter's last girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty that Sushant started consuming drugs while he was filming for Kedarnath in 2017.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. Mumbai Police had termed it a suicide case, but numerous lapses surfaced in the following weeks with his family ultimately filing an FIR against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and four others alleging abetment of suicide. The case is now being investigated by the CBI after the Supreme Court's nod. Sushant's family also alleged money laundering and that angle is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

