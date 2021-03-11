Kedarnath Temple To Reopen To Devotees On May 17, Badrinath On May 18; Netizens React

The portals of Kedarnath Temple will be reopened for devotees on May 17, a spokesperson of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board said on Thursday. The idol of Lord Shiva will be moved out of its winter abode at Ukhimath''s Omkareshwar temple on May 14. The famous temple will reopen for devotees at 5 am on May 17.

Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will reopen on May 14. The Char Dham Yatra will begin this year after the reopening of the four temples. The portals of the four famous Himalayan shrines -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri -- are opened every year between April and May after a six-month closure during which they remain snowbound.

Netizens React

The portals of Shri #Kedarnath ji - the holy abode of Lord Shiva - in #Uttarakhand will open on May 17, 2021 at 5.00 AM. May the lord almighty continue to shower his blessings on all of us.#Mahashivratri #HarHarMahadev pic.twitter.com/VF2VqWtj8L — Anoop Nautiyal (@Anoopnautiyal1) March 11, 2021

I’ve visited 5 jyotirlingas.

Somnath, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Kashi Vishwanath and Trimbakeshwar!

Looking forward to visit the remaining ones sooon!♥ï¸

How about you? — á´Šá´€É´á´‹Éª ã‚· (@DrJankii) March 11, 2021

I want to go to Kedarnath with Armaanians ðŸ™â¤ï¸ — SANCHALI (@Sanchali_) March 11, 2021

This is a 3000 years old beauty standing tall as a testimony to our faith in the divineðŸ™



Having darshans of this divine mandir has become an yearly ritual for me now. Portals of Kedarnath to open on May 17, may baba Kedar call everyone of us to his abode for darshans this year. pic.twitter.com/vaMbHzu3Ix — Aviral Sharma (@sharmaAvl) March 11, 2021

no matter who i m and what is my religion #Kedarnath is always on my top list will surely want visit once in a lifetime experience... — id (@idrishtraya) March 11, 2021

Kedarnath Temple on Garhwal Range near Mandakini River is dedicated to Lord #Shiva, one of 12 Jyotirlingas. Temple is open 6 months. Legend is Pandavas built original temple, resurrected by Adi Shankaracharya 1200 yrs ago. @BharatTemples_ @LostTemple7 #MahaShivaratri #ShivaRatri pic.twitter.com/ZPZMJuMz2D — S. Rajiv Krishna (@RajivKrishnaS) March 11, 2021

