Last Updated:

Kedarnath Temple To Reopen To Devotees On May 17, Badrinath On May 18; Netizens React

The portals of Kedarnath Temple will be reopened for devotees on May 17, a spokesperson of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board said

Written By
Digital Desk
Kedarnath

The portals of Kedarnath Temple will be reopened for devotees on May 17, a spokesperson of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board said on Thursday. The idol of Lord Shiva will be moved out of its winter abode at Ukhimath''s Omkareshwar temple on May 14. The famous temple will reopen for devotees at 5 am on May 17.

READ | LA police probe fire, vandalism at Japanese Buddhist temple

The temple was closed on November 16 last year. Badrinath Temple, which was closed on November 19, will reopen to devotees on May 18, the spokesperson said.

READ | Vandana Sajnani Khattar shares adorable video of Yuvaan playing in Sai Baba temple

Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will reopen on May 14. The Char Dham Yatra will begin this year after the reopening of the four temples. The portals of the four famous Himalayan shrines -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri -- are opened every year between April and May after a six-month closure during which they remain snowbound. 

READ | Kerala CPM Minister regrets 2018 protests over entry of women in Sabarimala temple

Netizens React

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT