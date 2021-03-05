'Keep Him In Prayers': Gauahar Khan Attends Father's Funeral With Family Members

Actress Gauahar Khan, who lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan on March 5, was spotted in the city while making arrangements for the funeral. The actress was seen stepping out of a car with her family members. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared pictures of the actress with family at the funeral. Gauahar's father was admitted to the hospital on March 4 as the actor and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were urging fans to keep praying for Zafar Ahmed Khan.

Gauahar Khan steps out for father's funeral

Gauahar Khan earlier in the day took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post with a picture of her father and mourned his demise. While penning the note, Gauahar wrote, “My Hero. No man like u, Ever heartbroken! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please. innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon."

Apart from this, she even shared a series of pictures from her wedding with her parents while looking back at the memorable moments. Captioning the throwback pictures, she wrote, “Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum.” While sharing another picture, she wrote, “A father's kiss. #Blessing. Zafar Ahmed Khan, I love you soooooooooo much.”

Minutes before the actor wrote an emotional note for her father, she took to her story and informed her fans that the funeral will be held after Zohar namaz, which is a mid-day/afternoon prayer. As it is a Jummah day, the actor asked fans to make a dua for her father during their prayers.

