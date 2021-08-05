'Keeping The Faith': Nisha Rawal Pens Emotional Note Amid Legal Battle With Karan Mehra

Amid her feud with husband Karan Mehra over domestic abuse, actor Nisha Rawal recently took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note and wrote how she 'stepped out that door that had chains of inhibitions.' A case was registered against actor Karan Mehra by the Mumbai Police after his wife, Nisha Rawal had filed a domestic abuse complaint against him. The former’s family members too were named in the complaint. Charges of assault and willful harassment were filed against them. In her post, Nisha also spoke about her strengths and how she is working on them.

Nisha Rawal pens poignant post amid a legal battle with husband Karan Mehra

Nisha shared a gorgeous picture of herself wearing a golden dress with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. Through the picture, she tried to reflect the positivity that has kept her going through these hardships and how she is trying to overcome everything. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Stepped out that door that had those chains of inhibitions clawing my skin through my bones! Didn’t leave my old self behind, just carried it on my newly-found shoulders, whose strength I wasn’t aware of! A moment to thank my mind, body, and soul for never have left my side! I am my own bestie for life. Keeping the faith! #NishaRawalDiaries.”



For the unversed, Nisha Rawal had filed a complaint against Karan Mehra for physically abusing her at Goregaon Police Station, after which he was arrested on May 31. He was out on bail soon. As per PTI, Rawal has accused Mehra of domestic violence, while he claimed that she hit her head on a wall to implicate him during their discussion on the alimony.

The Goregaon police received a call from their control room about the incident around 11 pm on May 31. The police went to their house and brought him to the police station. "He got upset and left the room. After that, he grabbed my head and he pushed me on the wall. It was only when the blood started flowing that I realised what had happened. After that I called the cops," Nisha Rawal had said.

On August 1, Nisha shared a mirror selfie as she headed towards a new beginning in her life. “01-08-2021…yet another new beginning…” This new beginning could also be referring to her new role in Shashi Sumeet’s upcoming show.

(IMAGE: MISSNISHARAWAL/REALKARANMEHRA/Instagram)

