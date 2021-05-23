Keerthy Suresh, Ranvir Shorey Take COVID-19 Vaccine Jab; Sanjay Khan Slams Shortage

Parts of India have been grappling with the shortage of vaccines in the battle against COVID-19. Amid the controversies related to the availability of vaccines, some of the celebrities of the film industry have been taking their doses of the vaccine. Recently, Keerthy Suresh and Ranvir Shorey took their first jabs of the vaccine.

Ranvir Shorey, Keerthy Suresh take first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Dressed in a striped short outfit, with a mask on her face, popular actress of South film industry, Keerthy Suresh shared a photo of her being administered the vaccine by a healthcare worker. She used the ‘Take the jab’ hashtag to urge her followers to take the vaccine.

Among the stars of the film industry, Rajinikanth had recently received the second dose of the vaccine. Popular actress Nayanthara, and boyfriend, director Vignesh Shivan, had also taken the vaccine shot a few days ago.

Ranvir Shorey too posted a similar photo of being administered the vaccine. Using the hashtag ‘COVID vaccine’, he wrote that the first shot had been taken. Later, the actor shared another picture on ‘popular demand’, this time without the mask, while also flaunting his muscles.

The Sacred Games 2 star had recently expressed his excitement on being able to book a slot for the vaccine. Among other stars to receive the vaccine was another Sacred Games actor, Radhika Apte.

Meanwhile, actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, father of Sussanne Khan, expressed his displeasure about the lack of vaccines for the 18-45 age group. As India continued to report over 2 lakh cases daily, he wrote that more youngsters were being affected with ‘high morbidity and mortality’. He called it a ‘shame’ that the 18-45 age group were not been vaccinated.

In the present 2 nd wave ,

COViD is affecting the younger age group

With high Morbidity & mortality

It is a shame that the Under 45 are not vaccinated — Sanjay khan (@sanjaykhan01) May 22, 2021

Cities like Mumbai and Delhi have stopped vaccinations in this age group due to the shortage of vaccines.

