Kejriwal Asks For Income From 'Kashmir Files' Film To Be Used For Kashmiri Pandits' Return

Amid receiving flak from the public and BJP leaders for his controverisal remarks on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal reiterated that the film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, should be released on YouTube for free. His remarks come after several BJP-ruled states namely Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and more made the Anupam Kher-starrer tax-free in a bid to attract more audience at the ticket counter.

Earlier, CM Kejriwal accused the PM Modi-led party of promoting the Vivek Agnihotri directorial and putting up its posters across the country. In his latest statement, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo also accused Bharatiya Janata Party of not making the efforts to relocate the Kashmiri Pandits back to the Valley since coming to power.

Money earned should be used for Kashmiri Pandits' rehabilitation: Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP

As reported by ANI, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference on Saturday in the national captial where he took another swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party for their 'lack of efforts' in relocating Kashmiri Pandits, since the tragedy. CM Kejriwal stated, ''In the last 25 years, since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, there has been a BJP government at the Centre for 13 years. BJP government has been there for the last 8 years, but not even a single Kashmiri Pandit has been settled back there.''

Moreover, the Delhi CM accused the saffron party of 'politicising' the exodus and minting crores by exploiting their sufferings. He stated, ''BJP politicised Kashmiri Pandits' atrocities. Now, they are making films about their tragedy and earning money. The Kashmir Files earned about Rs 200 crores.''

Reiterating his earlier remark of uploading the film on YouTube in response to BJP wanting The Kashmir Files to be tax-free, Kejriwal added, ''They should stream it on YouTube for everyone to see,'' and continued, ''Money earned should be used for Kashmiri Pandits' rehabilitation, and efforts should be made to bring them back home.''

For the unversed, during the Delhi assembly session on Thursday, the AAP supremo slammed the BJP party for promoting the Anupam Kher-starrer and 'reducing' its workers to putting up posters of the movie across the country. His remarks did not sit well with many as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant and more scathingly slammed him for his remarks.

Image: Facebook/@vivekagnihotri/@AAPKAARVIND