Kejriwal On BJP Wanting 'Kashmir Files' Tax-free: 'Why Not Upload It On YouTube For Free?'

During the Delhi assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party for promoting Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial The Kashmir Files.

Starring National award-winning actors such as Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and many more, the critically acclaimed film is based on the real video interviews of the first generation victims of the 1990 genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 'The Kashmir Files'

As reported by ANI, during the Delhi assembly on Thursday, CM Kejriwal took a jibe at BJP for making Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files tax-free in several states. Kejriwal suggested that the party should simply ask the director to upload the film on YouTube instead, where everybody would be able to access it for free. He also pointed out how the ruling party has been putting up posters of the movie across the country to promote.

Kejriwal also took a jibe at PM Modi over the Farmer's Bill by mentioning how his people lauded him for announcing the three farm laws and a year later, had the same reaction when he repealed it after year-long protests by farmers at the Delhi borders.

Kejriwal also brought up director Agnihotri slamming Haryana BJP leaders over the free 'screening' of the film and pointed out that 'some people' have minted crores after making a film on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandits. Additionally, he beckoned the BJP workers to leave the party and join his party, the Aam Aadmi Party, assuring that he would not make them put up posters of any film in the country. Lastly, the Delhi CM asked the BJP workers to 'stop promoting the film'.

'The Kashmir Files' success

The film outlines the sufferings, political agendas and exodus that remained hidden from the people for over three decades. Since its release, the film has received a thunderous response at the box office as it recently broke the record of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi by becoming the highest-grossing film of the COVID-19 pandemic era as it minted over Rs 228 crore worldwide on its 14th day of running in theatres.

Several factors could be attributed to the film's success starting from its exceptional cast to Agnihotri's calibre as a filmmaker. Moreover, the film was made tax-free in several states including Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and more. Additionally, it earned the acclamation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lauded the makers for shedding light on the truth that was 'suppressed' for several years.

Image: vivekagnihotri/@AAPKAARVIND/Facebook