Keke Wyatt Reacts To Backlash After Revealing Her Unborn Baby's Genetic Disorder

In February, acclaimed singer Keke Wyatt took to social media to confirm that she's expecting her eleventh child with Zackariah Darring. On March 13, while performing at the City Winery, the singer broke into tears as she made the heartbreaking revelation of her unborn child's diagnosis with a rare genetic disorder namely, Trisomy 13. After the revelation, the singer faced massive backlash online, who according to Wyatt, wished ill for her and the unborn child. On Thursday, Keke Wyatt took to social media to respond to all the disparaging and morbid comments she had been receiving online.

'Sending a prayer out for rude, cruel people': Keke Wyatt

In her post, the singer explained that her revelation was to send out encouragement for all the moms who are facing a similar situation like her. She wrote, "I’d like to send a special prayer out for the rude, cruel people that took time out of their day to get on social media & make disparaging & morbid comments concerning my pregnancy. This past weekend at my show I was very transparent with my amazing fans (who I see as family) about the status of my pregnancy. I explained to them, the day after my maternity photo shoot my husband & I received the news that our baby tested positive for Trisomy 13 per the doctor. It was a moment that wasn’t planned during my show but at the end of the day I felt in my spirit to share or encourage another women that might have to face this battle."

She further targetted trolls to not to speak digusting things about her unborn baby. Wyatt also took a brief moment to thank her fans who have lended support to her amid the crisis. She said,

For all of the disgusting people out there that are wishing ill on me and my baby. Say what y’all want about me, I’m use to it…No weapon formed against me will prosper anyway. BUT a innocent unborn baby?? Be careful putting your mouth on people. I pray that God gives you grace when Life comes knocking on your front door & you won’t reap what u are sowing. For all of the POSITIVE stories, emails and support I’m getting THANK YOU! I will not let the negativity drain all of my positive energy…. I work hard and my husband & I take care of ALL our children with NO help but GODS OoooooKaY! We will continue to believe the report of the Lord! #GodsWillBeDone

Take a look at the post below:

Image: Instagram/@keke_wyatt /@designerjov