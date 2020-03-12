The Debate
Kendall Jenner's Posts That Show Her Innate Love For Horses

Bollywood News

Kendall Jenner has often advocated how much she loves horses in her interviews. Even her Instagram feed is filled with pics of horses

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's lover affair with horses began at a very young age. In an interview, she revealed that she got her first pony when she was just 10 and at one point she even thought that she could make a career in riding horses. Take a look at all these pictures which show her innate love for the equines. 

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner's Most Eccentric Nail Art Will Surely Be Your Favourite Style

Kendall Jenner's posts that showcase her neverending fondness for horses

Kendal Jenner can be seen happily strolling around a picturesque location with her horse. She is wearing a blue-green bomber jacket while on her morning stroll through the woods. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner Is A Big Time Foodie And These Pictures Prove It; Check Them Out

Kendall Jenner even shot a promotional video with a horse in 2018 while celebrating the 70th anniversary of a leather company. The French leather company called Long Champ is one of the top leaders in the world with regards to manufacturing leather goods. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable And Funniest Interview Moments; Watch

Kendall's love for horses is not unheard of and it can be definitely gauged by the number of posts she shares on her Instagram accounts. In 2018, she shared the pic of her new horse whom she named Dragon. Many say that the reason for Kendall naming her new brown steed as Dragon has something to do with her feud with Sofia Richie. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner Models As 'Trophy Wife' In Her Latest Photoshoot For 'GARAGE'

Kendall shared a pic of her horse who can be seen all excited with joy after seeing Kendall take a picture of him. Kendall captioned the post saying "My beautiful lady" (sic)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner's Stunning Photos Together

 

 

First Published:
