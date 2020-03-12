Kendall Jenner's Posts That Show Her Innate Love For Horses

Kendall Jenner's lover affair with horses began at a very young age. In an interview, she revealed that she got her first pony when she was just 10 and at one point she even thought that she could make a career in riding horses. Take a look at all these pictures which show her innate love for the equines.

Kendall Jenner's posts that showcase her neverending fondness for horses

Kendal Jenner can be seen happily strolling around a picturesque location with her horse. She is wearing a blue-green bomber jacket while on her morning stroll through the woods.

Kendall Jenner even shot a promotional video with a horse in 2018 while celebrating the 70th anniversary of a leather company. The French leather company called Long Champ is one of the top leaders in the world with regards to manufacturing leather goods.

Kendall's love for horses is not unheard of and it can be definitely gauged by the number of posts she shares on her Instagram accounts. In 2018, she shared the pic of her new horse whom she named Dragon. Many say that the reason for Kendall naming her new brown steed as Dragon has something to do with her feud with Sofia Richie.

Kendall shared a pic of her horse who can be seen all excited with joy after seeing Kendall take a picture of him. Kendall captioned the post saying "My beautiful lady" (sic)

