Kenny Sebastian Terms Abusive Comments "fake"; Fans Trend Memes, Want Netflix Show Removed

Standup comedian Kenny Sebastian has found himself in hot water after a few screenshots of the comedian allegedly hurling sexist abuses have surfaced online. After these screenshots surfaced, Kenny was quick to explain to his fans on Twitter. But the whole issue went on the next level when #KennySebastianGetPregnant started trending on Twitter and also gave birth to a meme fest.

Standup comedian Kenny Sebastian is currently trending on Twitter due to a clarification that he has provided regarding an issue. Sebastian recently took to Twitter to talk about some “fake screenshots” that have surfaced online where he hurled some sexist abuses at fans in the comment sections of his posts. Since Kenny provided this clarification, people have been roasting him on Twitter.

It all started when some screenshots of Kenny Sebastian's writing abusive comments were posted online. These posts soon received abundant responses within a short time. As these comments had a sexist tone, fans and Twitter users were quick to question Kenny about the same.

When Kenny Sebastian took note of it, he immediately provided clarification on Twitter. In this clarification, he stated that these screenshots are “fake” and further added that they have been manipulated by an account that has been attacking him because of his religion. Kenny further stated that he will be approaching the Mumbai Police for further investigation. Take look at Kenny Sebastian’s clarification on Twitter here.

So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion.I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these. — Kenny Sebastian (@knowkenny) July 8, 2020

But this clarification gave birth to a meme fest online. Soon the hashtag ‘Kenny Sebastian Get Pregnant’ started trending on Twitter. Many people even urged Netflix India to remove Kenny Sebastian’s standup special from their OTT platform. Since the hashtag started trending apart from the memes people have sharing multiple screenshots of his Kenny’s comments as evidence.

#KennySebastianGetPregnant

People who just saw this on trending: pic.twitter.com/Aka1200zWW — Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) July 9, 2020

This has led to netizens sending some very weird suggestions to Kenny. Some of these tweets also included people questioning Amazon Prime Video and Netflix whether they endorse his behaviour and obscene tweets online.

