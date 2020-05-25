Kenny Sebastian Recreates Popular Songs And They Are Bound To Get Stuck In Your Head

Popular comedian and stand-up artist Kenny Sebastian is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming comedy special on Netflix, titled Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room. He is quite active on his social media and often shares hilarious pictures and videos with his fans. The comedian won his fans over with his 1-second impressions and then went to make a comic video about the parts of songs that are stuck in his head.

Kenny Sebastian reveals parts of songs stuck in his head

Kenny Sebastian took to his social media to post a little compilation of songs that get stuck in one's head. He recreated popular songs by mimicking them in his own special way. He wrote in the caption, "Parts of songs forever stuck in my head.

A journey.

#video". [sic]

Kenny starts with the song Temperature by Sean Paul and then goes on to sing the popular song from Josh, Sailaru Sailare. He then goes on to sing the lines Dil Ye Bechain Ve from the song Taal Se Taal Mila and continues into Sona Sona from the film Major Saab. Sebastian then picks Michael Jackson's signature 'Ooh' sound and starts singing the catchy tune from the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track and then goes on to sing the start of Yeh Tara from Swades.

The comedian totally tickles the funny bones of his fans as he continues into Muqabla and then adds a song from the Backstreet Boys' playlist. He further sings renditions of Kajra Re, a song from the film Murder, Linkin Park's In the End, Queen's We Will Rock You, and a few more. He finally ends the video with the popular songs Lamborghini.

About Kenny Sebastian's Netflix Special

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room is set for a May 29 release. In this one hour special, Sebastian revisits the things he learned from his teachers in school, animated films, and more. Talking about the conceptualisation of the special in an interview, the comedian said that people use the word 'interesting' very casually and added that the word is special. He said that something is only interesting to him when it is inexplicably simple.

Kenny added that the contrarian cusp is where his comedy special sits. He questioned why simple things are not given the attention they deserve and revealed that is what is interesting for him. Ken's Netflix special comes weeks after Kanan Gill's Yours Sincerely. Sebastian is just the latest artist to get his own comedy special on the OTT platform. Other popular artists include Vir Das, Amit Tandon, and Aditi Mittal.

