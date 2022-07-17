Last Updated:

'Kesariya': Fans Hail Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's 'magical' Chemistry In 'Brahmastra's Song

Fans have given their verdict on 'Brahmastra's first song 'Kesariya', hailing lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's magical chemistry.

Kriti Nayyar
Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have yet again left audiences gushing over them with Brahmastra's first song, Kesariya which was unveiled recently. The song beautifully captures the couple's blossoming romance in the streets of Varanasi, with singer Arijit Singh's melodious voice and Pritam's composition making it the perfect musical treat. 

Audiences have also given their verdict on Kesariya, calling it 'song of the year'. From Shiva and Isha's chemistry to impeccable visuals among other things, netizens are amazed by the song's 'perfection'. 

Fans hail Alia Bhatt-Ranbir's chemistry in Brahmastra's song Kesariya

Taking to Twitter, one netizen shared stills from the song and wrote, "THEIR CHEMISTRY SCREAMS PERFECTION!," while another called the song 'beautiful and aesthetic'. Many also complimented Alia for her extremely simple yet stunning appearance as Isha, mentioning that they've fallen 'in love' with the actor all over again. Take a look at some of the reactions. 

Ahead of the song launch, director Ayan Mukerji penned a note about how Shiva and Isha's love story is at the core of Brahmastra and Kesariya perfect encapsulates it. He mentioned that the makers didn't intend on releasing Kesariya as the film's first song, however, the warmth received for its teaser made them change their course. 

