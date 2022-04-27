'Kesariya': Pritam Spills Beans On Release Of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' Song

There were weeks of speculation surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding before the couple finally tied the knot a fortnight ago. Though reports on the dates had started appearing, the former's mother Neetu Kapoor kept dodging the questions on it, or even denying that a wedding was taking place at all. Amid the lack of clarity, it was the couple's close friend Ayan Mukerji who confirmed the wedding.

The director of their much-awaited first film together, Brahmastra gave the much-awaited confirmation by releasing a music video from their film. Ranbir and Alia were seen at their ecstatic best in the company of each other in the song Kesariya.

Not just the visuals of the newlyweds exchanging some heartwarming moments, but also the composition by Pritam and Arijit Singh's vocals have contributed to the short video receiving immense love online. The former extended his gratitude for the appreciation. However, he revealed that despite pleas from fans, the full video would not be released anytime soon.

Pritam spills beans on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's song Kesariya from Brahmastra

Pritam shared a still of Ranbir and Alia from the song, and screenshots of the teaser being at No 10 on Spotify Charts, among other lists.

The musician stated that the team was 'really excited' about the teaser of Kesariya receiving 'so much love.' The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil artiste added that there were so many messages from netizens to release the full song that the team even held discussions to release it.

However, Pritam revealed that there was a plan to introduce Brahamastra to the world, and they wanted to 'do it right.' The 50-year-old shared that the trailer would be the 'next big creative release' and that the song would be released in the months closer to the release.

Pritam urged fans to be patient, while thanking them and sharing his excitement to share the entire album with them over the next few months.

Ranbir-Alia's romantic moments in Kesariya from Brahmastra

Ranbir wooed Alia in Varanasi, as they held each other on a boat, look into each other's eyes and ran in excitement amid the flower petal showers. They were also seen with seeking blessings from a Shivling, and wearing garlands.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot

Ranbir and Alia, after a courtship of four years that started on the sets of Brahmastra, tied the knot at the former's residence in Bandra, Mumbai on April 14. The celebrations were grand, as the couple shares pictures from ceremony. However, only the close family members like Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others and friends like Ayan were present for the ceremony.