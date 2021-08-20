'KGF 2' Satellite Rights For South Version Bagged By ZEE TV Network, Announces Actor Yash

South Indian actor Yash starrer KGF 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The film, which earlier was scheduled for July 16, 2021, was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic second wave. While fans of the film are waiting for its release date, Yash made an important announcement on Friday, August 20. Zee TV Networks bagged the rights to all South Indian versions of the upcoming film.

ZEE TV Network bags KGF 2 satellite rights for South versions

Yash took to his social media handles to announce that ZEE Network bought the rights to the South Indian versions of the film. In the post, Yash wrote, "Glad to Announce #KGF2SouthOnZee". The post also mentioned Zee will be the "Official worldwide satellite destination for South". The film will have a PAN India release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. Earlier this month, reports of KGF makers getting an offer of whopping Rs255 crores by an OTT platform were coming forward. KGF 2 will mark Zee TV's third major south acquisition after Ajith's Vimal and Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR.

KGF is the story of a most dreaded criminal Rocky and his quest to gain more power in the world. Despite Rocky's criminal background, he fights for the poor and the injustice against them. The film's first chapter released in 2018 and became a blockbuster in the country. The second chapter will also welcome Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. It is being helmed by Prashanth Neel. Vijay Kirangandur and Karthik Gowda are bankrolling the project under the production company Hombale Films.

KGF 2 release date

The film's second chapter was first scheduled to release in October 2020. It then got postponed to July 16, 2021. As the country was hit with yet another COVID-19 wave, the filmmakers postponed the film. Earlier in July, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to announce the news of the film's postponement. Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram and wrote, "The monster will only arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters!! His new arrival date will be announced soon." In the caption, she wrote, "Witness the MAGNUM OPUS come to life soon."

IMAGE: YASH'S INSTAGRAM