'KGF Chapter 2' 'Jersey' To 'Runway 34': List Of All Big Films Coming To Theatres In April

Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several big-budgeted Indian films were forced to move the theatrical release dates of their films. From Shahid Kapoor's Jersey to Yash starrer KGF sequel, many films fell victim to the pandemic and decided to postpone their release instead of opting for the OTT route. As the authorities lifted the lockdown curbs imposed on theatres, these films are all set to hit the big screen next month.

From Jersey to Runaway 34, check out the list of big-budget Indian films that are all set to grace the big screen in April 2022.

1. Jersey

Shahid Kapoor's sports drama Jersey received a roaring response from the fans for its hard-hitting trailer and soulful soundtrack. However, the makers were forced to move the dates from December 31, 2021, till the curbs were lifted. Recently, actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram to share the new release date by writing, ''So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres!!''

2. KGF: Chapter 2

After basking in the humungous success of KGF: Chapter 1, the makers are all set to release the highly anticipated KGF: Chapter 2 after a long four years. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the Yash starrer movie will continue the quest of Rocky Bhai to take control of absolute power. The movie will be released in theatres on April 14, 2022, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

3. Runway 34

Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34 also features veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan along with Rakul Preet Singh. The film follows the true story of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555. Devgn will be seen in the role of a flight captain who gets into legal trouble after a tragic incident. Runway 34 is all set to release on April 29, 2022, in theatres.

4. Attack

John Abraham is all set to deliver a power-packed performance in the upcoming actioner Attack. Billed as a superhero sci-fi thriller, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. Via his social media, the actor has promise, ''2 x excitement + 2 x action + 2 x #ATTACK'' from the film. It is set to release on April 1, 2022.

5. Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff is all set to show off his exceptional action skills in the upcoming Heropanti 2 film. The upcoming movie will serve as the sequel to the actor's debut film in 2014 opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is set to release on April 29, 2022, in theatres. Moreover, it will clash with Ajay Devgn's Runway 34.

