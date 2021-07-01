'KGF: Chapter 2': Producers Of Yash Starring Film Are Eyeing THIS Date For Release

Ever since the makers of the upcoming highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 announced the release date of the sequel, fans have been excited to watch their favourite stars on screen. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 16, but analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared a new update about the release. He informed that the creators of the film are toying with the idea of releasing the mega film on 9 Sept 2021. The film will star Yash, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, and Eswari Rao, and many others in pivotal roles.

Makers eyeing this day for KGF: Chapter 2 release

The Prashanth Neel directorial film had created a buzz in the market since the time its sequel was announced and the film went on floors last year. Due to the ongoing pandemic last year and unprecedented lockdown, the shooting of the film got affected. The major parts of the film were shot this year after the lockdown restrictions were eased in January. Producers are eyeing September 9 as the release date, however, Taran noted that nothing has been decided currently and the date is purely subjected to change. KGF: Chapter 2 will release in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Soon, an official announcement will be made.

#KGF2 RELEASE UPDATE... #KGF2 is a hugely awaited franchise... There's talk that the producers are toying with the idea of releasing the biggie - starring #Yash - on 9 Sept 2021... Is the release date final?... Not at all... The producers haven't finalized any date yet. pic.twitter.com/6KcuruJ6Kd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2021

On June 16, actress Malavika Avinash took to Twitter to reveal that she has begun dubbing for her role in KGF: Chapter 2. She also shared a screengrab from the film and a photo of herself from the dubbing studio. Malavika plays the role of Deepa Hegde, the chief editor of a news channel. She wrote, "Life May not have come back to normal but some semblance of it! After 50dayswork #FilmIndustry #PostCovid #SecondWave #kgfchapter2 (sic)." In a recent interview with Cinema Express, director Prashanth Neel stated that KGF 2 will feel fresh, at any point of time of its release. He further added that it is an extraordinary situation for everybody in the world, and nobody is spared, therefore it won't be right for them to call people to the theatres.

