'KGF: Chapter 2': Raveena Tandon Poses With Prashanth Neel As She Wraps Up Film's Dubbing

One of the biggest releases of the year, Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up to hit theatres on April 14, 2022. Starring superstar Yash in the lead role, the second instalment will also have Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Raveena will be seen taking on the role of Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India in the film.

Director Prashanth Neel recently shared a glimpse alongside the Andaz Apna Apna actor she wrapped up dubbing for the pan-India film. Even makers of the film posted glimpses from her dubbing session, quipping that she's 'always fun to work with and always at ease'.

Raveena Tandon wraps up dubbing for Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, February 8, the director shared a glimpse of him alongside Raveena as they shed smiles for the camera in the dubbing studio. In the caption, he wrote," Gavel of brutality ! Dubbing completed with the coolest prime minister #RamikaSen. Thank you mam @TandonRaveena." The film's producers Hombale Films also shared similar stills from the studio and heaped praises on Raveena. They wrote, "The Lady who puts the glamour even while announcing a death order. Our #RamikaSen can stretch her vocal cords to a different dimension. Always fun to work with n always at ease. Get ready for an immersive experience.#KGF2onApr14 #KGFChapter2."

The film also reunites Raveena and Sanjay Dutt, who've worked together on projects like Kshatriya, Aatish and Vijeta. However, in a conversation with a news outlet, Raveena revealed that she won't be sharing screen space with Dutt in this one. Apart from the aforementioned actors, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Archana Jois, Ramachandra Raju and others will also take on pivotal roles.

More about Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2

The film, which was earlier scheduled for July 16, 2021 release was postponed owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now slated to hit theatres on 14 April 2022 in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The project comes as a sequel to the blockbuster 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/@PRASHANTH_NEEL)