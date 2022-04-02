KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt On Returning To Films Post Cancer Battle; 'Will Act Till I Die'

It was in August 2020, when Sanjay Dutt announced taking a break from work for 'medical treatment'. Although at the time, the actor didn't reveal his sickness, later it was confirmed to be lung cancer. Now, the Munna Bhai fame is all set for the release of his upcoming actioner KGF Chapter 2. During the press conference of the film, as reported by ANI, Sanjay Dutt candidly spoke about his journey with cancer, while doing so he also praised his KGF 2 co-star Yash.

'Will act till the day I die': Sanjay Dutt

The Munna Bhai star told during the press conference of KGF 2 that he feels proud to be a part of the Hindi film industry. "I am an artist and till the day I die I'll keep acting if God permits me to," he said. Further opening up about his work, Dutt added, "I love what I do. I love the characters I play, I love the body of work I have done and it's been 45 years I have been in the industry and I see the young talent coming up."

Sanjay Dutt's menacing look in KGF Chapter 2 has become the major talk of the town lately. Talking about the movie, Dutt went on to praise his co-star Yash, thereby revealing that KGF 2 star reminds him of his younger self. He concluded, "I look at Yash and I look at myself 20-30 years back and to see them have this kind of achievement makes me proud. You know being sitting there and seeing all the boys Ranbir, Yash, Ram Charan and JrNTR and all these guys, it makes me proud that in our family of the Indian film fraternity I feel proud to be a part of it."

In August 2020, Sanjay Dutt took to social media to confirm his deteriorating health. He wrote, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My friends and family are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes I will be back soon."

However, in a fortunate turn of events, just two months later he shared the update about his recovery on the special occasion of his kids' birthday. He articulated, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from the battle and be able to give them the best gift I can - the heath and well-being of our family."

Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay