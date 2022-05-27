'KGF Chapter 3': Will Hrithik Roshan Join The Yash-starrer? Here's What Makers Have To Say

Emerging as one of the biggest films in Indian cinema, Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 shattered box office records. Released on April 14, 2022, the film continued to rake in big bucks even after a month of its theatrical run. Recently, the Yash starrer actioner surpassed the historic box office collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR by collecting Rs 1100 Cr.

While the craze of KGF 2 continues among fans, details about the next chapter make rounds on the internet. From new actors joining the cast to production, there are several reports stirring up fans' anticipation. Recently, the makers responded to a rumour claiming that War actor Hrithik Roshan will be joining KGF: Chapter 3.

KGF makers on Hrithik Roshan joining KGF: Chapter 3

In an interview with Asianet Newsable, Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films set the records straight by revealing that they are yet to decide on the new cast members for the third instalment of the franchise. Considering that KGF 3 will not go on floors this year, he pointed out that director Prashanth Neel is busy shooting Salaar starring Prabhas while Yash will be making an announcement for his new film.

Taking into account their schedule, he asserted that the makers are waiting for the duo to get free together to work on KGF 3. He also revealed that a fixed date and time for the production of the film is yet to be decided. Kiragandur also said that after finalizing the dates, they will be in 'better position to zero down on the star cast'. On the other hand, the process of casting actors will 'hugely depend upon their availability at that time'. ''Everything depends on when the work on the third instalment begins,'' the producer concluded.

Earlier, there were rumours of the makers starting the production of the third instalment soon. Refuting such reports, the makers took to Twitter to issue a statement and told the fans that the announcement of KGF Chapter 3 production will be done with a 'bang'. ''The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us , we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it,'' executive producer Karthik Gowda tweeted.

Image: Instagram/@excelmovies/hrithikroshan