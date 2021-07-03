'KGF' Star Yash And Family Shift To New House, See Pics Of House Warming Ceremony

KGF actor Yash along with his family moved into a luxury duplex in Bengaluru following a low-key house-warming ceremony. Soon after the ceremony, pictures of the intimate family function started surfacing on social media. Apart from the couple, several pictures of the swanky new duplex house have also found their way to the internet. In the pictures, Yash’s mother Pushpa can also be seen taking part in the ceremony along with her daughter-in-law Radhika Pandit and son.

KGF star Yash shifts into new house with family

The photos show Yash, his wife Radhika Pandit, and his parents partaking in the house-warming ceremony, which was held under lockdown restrictions. The actor was seen dressed in an off-white dhoti and a copper colour shirt while Radhika can be seen draped in a silk saree. The couple is all set to step into their dream home soon. Their house has been decorated tastefully and has a minimalistic vibe throughout. With marble floors and French windows, the house is completely painted in white. The couple had tied the knot in 2016 in a grand wedding, attended by several other high-profile guests. They have two children, daughter Ayra and son Yatharv.

Meanwhile, on the work front, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. . The highly-anticipated film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who has seemingly upped the ante in the sequel of KGF. While the first film predominantly featured actors from the Kannada film industry, the sequel will boast some Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The story of the sequel will follow the journey of Rocky (Yash) as he rises as he becomes the king of a goldmine. The film will also star Raveena Tandon. She will be seen playing the role of Indian Prime Minister, a character modelled after the late Indira Gandhi. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist Adheera.

Due to the ongoing pandemic last year and unprecedented lockdown, the shooting of the film got affected. The major parts of the film were shot this year after the lockdown restrictions were eased in January. Producers are eyeing September 9 as the release date, however, film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that nothing has been decided currently and the date is purely subjected to change. KGF: Chapter 2 will release in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Soon, an official announcement will be made.

IMAGE: BARAJU_SUPERHIT/YASHBALAGA/Twitter

