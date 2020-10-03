'Khaali Peeli' Gets Negative Reviews On IMDb; Earns 1.7 Stars Within A Day Of Its Release

Within just one day of its release, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli has earned poor ratings in the online database IMDb. It was rated 1.7 out of 10. The film premiered on Zee Plex and ZEE5 on Friday, October 2. According to the data generated on October 3, the portal shows 87.1% users giving the film a cold 1-star rating. Here are a few IMDb user reviews about Khaali Peeli.

IMDb reviews about Khaali Peeli

One user wrote, “Total waste. Don't waste your time. There are many good contents in OTT platform to watch”. While another said,”Routine story. Horrible acting by Ananya Panday. Please take retirement and consider some other job besides acting. Ananya Panday's acting is pure torture to one's soul and sanity.” Check out few other reviews here:

Khaali Peeli rating chart on IMDb:

Previously several filmmakers have called the database site as ‘hoax’ and vent out their frustration on Twitter. While Anubhav Sinha called the portal a ‘clueless’ technology. On the other hand, even Hansal Mehta took a jibe at the site accusing them of showing ‘false ratings’. Check it out here:

Since the cops are busy investigating purchase of views on YouTube can they also investigate the troll armies that infest twitter and give false ratings on IMDb? Will they? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 13, 2020

About Khaali Peeli

Directed by Maqbool Khan, the masala entertainer Khaali Peeli essays the story of two childhood sweethearts namely, Pooja and Blackie. Both of them get separated from each other, post unfortunate circumstances, however, destiny brings them together once again. While Blackie becomes a taxi driver, Pooja’s life is wasted in brothels. But to regain hold of her life, Pooja steals a bag full of money and escapes from the world of prostitution to acquire freedom.

Blackie the ‘chalu’ taxi driver helps her elope in exchange for a huge chunk of money. Fighting cops and dangerous goons at every stage of their escape, the duo fall in love with each other. Ever since the movie has released, viewers have shared vivid reviews about the film on Twitter. While for some it was average, others happened to like it. Check out how netizens are reacting on Twitter here:

. @ananyapandayy take a bow. Every bit of your hardwork shows on screen in #KhaaliPeeli. So happy to see you grow so fast at such a young dynamic age. pic.twitter.com/kl4R4g70Mi — SantaBanta.com (@santa_banta) October 2, 2020

#KhaaliPeeli is strictly an AVERAGE film. It does entertain but in parts. Music is okay. #IshaanKhatter and #AnanyaPanday are good. Since they're charging â‚¹299 for just one film (terrible decision), watch it at your own risk.

Rating: â­ï¸â­ï¸½#KhaaliPeeliReview — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) October 2, 2020

