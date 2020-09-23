'Khaali Peeli' Trailer Garners More Dislikes Than Likes By Furious Netizens On YouTube

Starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, the trailer of Khaali Peeli released on September 22. After receiving a lot of criticism for the song of their film, their trailer is the next target of the netizens. Ever since its release, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli trailer has been garnering more dislikes than likes.

'Khaali Peeli' trailer garners more dislikes than likes

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is an upcoming Bollywood masala film, which will be releasing on October 2, 2020. The teaser of the film released a few weeks back and the trailer of the film released on September 22. Despite the trailer getting 3 million views on YouTube, the video has only 31 K likes on YouTube. Moreover, the Khaali Peeli trailer has 36K dislikes, which is more than the number of likes on the video.

This row came into light after actor Kangana Ranaut allegedly blamed nepotism, for the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Furious netizens have since then been boycotting star kids and their movies. Earlier, Alia Bhatt's film Sadak 2 also faced a similar wrath from netizens. The trailer of Sadak 2 also had more dislikes than likes on YouTube. It also went on to become the most-disliked video on YouTube, breaking several records.

Apart from Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, the film Khaali Peeli also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik. Jaideep Ahlawat will be playing an antagonist in the film. The film follows the story of two childhood friends who are separated due to some circumstances. Destiny gives them a chance to meet again, but they are unaware of the problems that lie before them. Ananya Panday plays the role of a prostitute in the film, who escapes from her brothel at the age of 18. She meets a taxi driver named Blackie, and the two set on a journey of chase and escape.

