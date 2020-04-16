Khakee Tamilrockers' Latest Victim In 2020: Full Movie Leaked Online

Tamilrockers is one of the most notorious piracy websites. They are yet again on the move. They are popular to leak upcoming movies online. This time, the latest movie to fall a prey to Tamilrocker is Tamil movie Khakee. Tamilrockers is known to distribute copyright material and reportedly allows the users to download various HD quality and dubbed movies online. They allow the visitors of the website to download anything with the help of torrent files.

Khakee leaked online

The Tamil movie, Khakee is slated to hit the theatres in October 2020 and ahead of its release, the film has only been leaked . Tamilrockers has previously leaked many movies like Dream Girl, Marjaavan, Darbar, Pagalpanti and Star Wars. Much to the makers' misfortune, users are now able to download Khakee full movie online on the website.

Despite being a much anticipated one, the box office collection of Khakee may receive a heavy blow. Another movie that created quite an uproar because of the activities of such pricy websites is Bollywood movie Udta Punjab which stars Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. After this activity, the Supreme Court of India had reportedly introduced stricter laws and ban on such websites. But nothing seems to stop these kinds of websites.

About the movie Khakee

Khakee is a Tamil-action cop drama movie helmed by director A Senthil Kumar. The movie has Vijay Antony, Jai and Sathya Raj in lead roles. Avagath has composed the music for the movie and the cinematography was looked after by Manoj Paramahamsa.

Vijay Antony plays a cop, and Sathyaraj, who plays his father-in-law, will be seen as a cop in the lower rungs. Jai’s character is that of an athlete who comes to India from abroad. Kabali fame Eswari Rao will be seen in the role of Sathyaraj's wife character.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

