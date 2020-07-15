Khayali Pulao Review: Netizens Call The Film 'heart Touching', Praise Prajakta Koli

Youtube sensation Prajakta Koli made her acting debut with the short film Khayali Pulao which has created a buzz among netizens. The film released recently and fans have flooded social media with their reviews on the short film. Netizens have been expressing on social media how well they liked the film.

Plot of Khayali Pulao

Prajakta Koli portrays the character of a class topper, Asha. She is determined to join her school’s handball team for a match on Republic Day. Her friend, coach and mother are unable to understand her obsession with sports. However, it is revealed that Asha wants to join the team not for the sport or school but for the uniform. She is enticed by the T-shirt and shorts that she will get to wear as a handball team player.

Fan reactions

Ever since the short film came out, netizens have been expressing how they liked the film. There were several fans who enjoyed the film thoroughly and wrote on Twitter that it has become their favourite short film. Moreover, netizens talked about how the film shows the challenges and double standards the society has. The film also sheds lights on gender roles. Check out some of the reactions below.

Just watched #khayaliPulao a short Film of Asha who harbours a secret

desire to break d societal shackles in whatsoever small way she can.She tries to address d issue of realizing one’s dream, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem to others💁‍♀️

well done @iamMostlySane pic.twitter.com/JScS0Zq6cO — sonya (@incrediblemee) July 14, 2020

Several netizens liked the message the film had for the audience. Many netizens liked how Asha, the protagonist sent a message that no matter how big or small one’s dream is, it is important that one does not stop dreaming. Check out some of the reactions below.

Just finished watching #khayali_pulao just felt the msg.... dosen't matter how big or small you dream efforts behind that matters.....loved the way @iamMostlySane shows the intensity of the character ASHA. That smile hit the heart. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/YeYBq6lbee — Anjali (@anjali_ambasta) July 14, 2020

I think I just found my favorite short film! Khayali Pulao is the story of a girl who tops her class in a small village in Haryana, but still challenges the paradigm with her curiosity towards gender roles and double standards.https://t.co/uIWnhXtIethttps://t.co/YOoGWSnt8S — Sophia Bernini (@sophiabernini) July 14, 2020

Many fans of Prajakta loved her acting in the film. They praised how well the actor has portrayed the character on the screen. Many other fans appreciated her Haryanvi accent in the short film. Check out some of the reactions below.

#khayaliPulao IS FAB !! Prajkata Dii is so talented. I loved every thing about the film...@iamMostlySane ily, keep shining💕💕💕 — Riverdalexeuphoria (@Riverdalexdiary) July 14, 2020

There were several other netizens who talked about how the film touched their hearts. Many other fans talked about how talented Prajakta Koli is. Netizens praised her for her expressions and the way she has acted in the film. Check out some of the reactions below.

@iamMostlySane absolutely loved #khayaliPulao but you can let it out now it was about pyjamas right ? 😂 — Sah¡! (@wrongsrights) July 14, 2020



Khayali Pulao details

The film stars Prajakta Koli in the lead role where she has portrayed the character of Asha. The film also features Yashpal Sharma in a pivotal role and has garnered much appreciation for his portrayal. The film has been written and directed by Tarun Dudeja.

Where to watch Khayali Pulao?

People can watch the film on Youtube on Prajakta Koli's channel MostlySane.

