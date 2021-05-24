'Khichdi The Reunion' Poster Gets Fans Demanding A Cross Over With 'Sarabhai V Sarabhai'

Is a Khichdi The Reunion on the way? Jamnadas Majethia’s (JD) Instagram poster might be a hint about the same. The actor and Sarabhai v Sarabhai creator recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of Khichdi The Reunion poster. But instead of sharing any official news of the same, JD Majethia simply pasted pictured of the show’s cast on the FRIENDS Reunion poster. Find out more details about this hilarious poster below.

Is Khichdi The Reunion on its way? JD's Insta post drops hint

FRIENDS fans are currently counting days and waiting to watch the highly anticipated reunion special. The FRIENDS: The Reunion Special will be aired on May 27, 2021. But while many people across the globe are familiar with the hit sitcom, Indians over the years have also witnessed and enjoyed several desi sitcoms and shows. One such show was the Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, and Supriya Pathak starrer Khichdi.

The show first aired in 2002 and became an instant hit amongst the masses. The show revolved around a highly dysfunctional Gujarati who enthralled fans with their day-to-day problems and impeccable comedy timing. The show’s third instalment aired on Star Plus in 2018 but did not receive a positive response. But now, is a ‘Khichdi The Reunion’ on its way?

Himanshu a.k.a. JD Majethia took to Instagram and shared Khichdi The Reunion poster. But this was not an official poster and had a hilarious catch to it. JD Majethia replaced the faces of the six members of FRIENDS cast members with pictures of their show’s six prominent cast members. Along with the Khichdi The Reunion poster, JD Majethia added a hilarious caption.

In his signature Himanshu style, JD wrote, “Ae baapu, aisa reunion manaenge, aisa reunion manaenge ke lage hee nai ki reunion manaya!!”. He further added, “This would be the perfect Indian reunion!! What say?” Take a look at JD Majethia’s Khichdi The Reunion poster below.

JD Majethia’s Instagram post drew some interesting reactions from fans. Actor Gautam Rode commented two laughing emojis. While one fan commented that he definitely wants Khichdi The Reunion and added that it should have crossover with Sarabhai v Sarabhai. Many fans followed in on this request and demanded the same. Take a look at all of these comments on JD Majethia’s Instagram post below.

IMAGE: JD MAJETHIA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.