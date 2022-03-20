Last Updated:

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Ananya, Siddhant, Adarsh Gourav Drop On-set Pics As They Begin Shoot

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav shared fun BTS stills from the sets as they began shooting for the film.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANANYAPANDAY


Gehraiyaan co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi are coming together yet again with The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav for the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie, which is being helmed by debutante director Arjun Varain Singh, had already garnered major hype when makers dropped its first teaser showcasing the leading trio having a gala time with each other. 

The actors have now started shooting for the film and shared BTS glimpses from the sets as they indulged in fun banter. The actors were seen clicking mirror selfies featuring one another as they flaunted goofy expressions. 

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan stars share BTS pics from sets as they start shooting

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Gully Boy star shared a mirror selfie featuring Ananya as she flaunted a hilarious expression, while the one featuring Adarsh Gourav also saw the actors exuding goofy looks. he captioned the pictures as "Kho Gaye" and "Hum Kahan". Ananya Panday too reposted their photos on her Instagram stories and penned captions about her "happy face". Take a look. 

READ | Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to resume shoot next month

The film's teaser was dropped in September last year, showcasing the shedding smiles while being seated on a sofa, eating popcorn, dancing around among other things. Ananya had then shared the film's poster with the caption "Find your Friends and you won’t need followers #KhoGayeHumKahan [sic]" and tagged the makers. She also shared a glimpse of the actors grooving to a track and wrote," Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. When you have to disconnect to connect[sic]." Take a look. 

READ | 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhant Chaturvedi to resume filming after 'Gehraiyaan' success

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Panday opened up about the film, quipping that it's about how three friends navigate their relationship in the digital age. She stated, "We are so excited to be a part of this film, because the kind of film it is, I think it’s a very important message to come out right now because it’s all about social media and the coming of the digital age, and how three friends navigate their lives through that. I think it's a very refreshing, relatable story with Excel and Tiger Baby backing it of course with Zoya. I love the films they make."

READ | Ananya Panday opens up on 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' & her equation with Siddhant Chaturvedi

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANANYAPANDAY)

READ | Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday join Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebrations in Mumbai
READ | Rumoured couple Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday are inseparable at Shahid Kapoor's bday bash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND