‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Ananya, Siddhant, Adarsh Gourav Drop On-set Pics As They Begin Shoot

Gehraiyaan co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi are coming together yet again with The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav for the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie, which is being helmed by debutante director Arjun Varain Singh, had already garnered major hype when makers dropped its first teaser showcasing the leading trio having a gala time with each other.

The actors have now started shooting for the film and shared BTS glimpses from the sets as they indulged in fun banter. The actors were seen clicking mirror selfies featuring one another as they flaunted goofy expressions.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan stars share BTS pics from sets as they start shooting

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Gully Boy star shared a mirror selfie featuring Ananya as she flaunted a hilarious expression, while the one featuring Adarsh Gourav also saw the actors exuding goofy looks. he captioned the pictures as "Kho Gaye" and "Hum Kahan". Ananya Panday too reposted their photos on her Instagram stories and penned captions about her "happy face". Take a look.

The film's teaser was dropped in September last year, showcasing the shedding smiles while being seated on a sofa, eating popcorn, dancing around among other things. Ananya had then shared the film's poster with the caption "Find your Friends and you won’t need followers #KhoGayeHumKahan [sic]" and tagged the makers. She also shared a glimpse of the actors grooving to a track and wrote," Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. When you have to disconnect to connect[sic]." Take a look.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Panday opened up about the film, quipping that it's about how three friends navigate their relationship in the digital age. She stated, "We are so excited to be a part of this film, because the kind of film it is, I think it’s a very important message to come out right now because it’s all about social media and the coming of the digital age, and how three friends navigate their lives through that. I think it's a very refreshing, relatable story with Excel and Tiger Baby backing it of course with Zoya. I love the films they make."

