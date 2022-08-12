'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday & Others Attend Wrap-up Bash

Quick links:
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dons cool casuals as he poses with his co-star Ananya Panday at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrap-up bash
Actor Kalki Koechlin dons loose pants and a crop top as she poses for the paparazzi at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrap-up bash in Mumbai.
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wears a yellow shirt with a black t-shirt below and matching pants as he poses stylishly for the paparazzi.
Ananya Panday rocks a floral corset along with matching pants as she attends the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrap-up party in Mumbai.