'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday & Others Attend Wrap-up Bash

The entire team of the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan gathered together to celebrate the Zoya Akhtar directorial drama's wrap-up party.

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dons cool casuals as he poses with his co-star Ananya Panday at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrap-up bash

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Kalki Koechlin dons loose pants and a crop top as she poses for the paparazzi at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrap-up bash in Mumbai. 

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Choreographer Bosco Martis along with Caesar Gonsalves at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrap-up bash. 

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wears a yellow shirt with a black t-shirt below and matching pants as he poses stylishly for the paparazzi. 

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday rocks a floral corset along with matching pants as she attends the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrap-up party in Mumbai. 

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Director Zoya Akhtar wore a chikan short kurta with denim as she poses for the photographers at the bash.

