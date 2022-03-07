'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhant Chaturvedi To Resume Filming After 'Gehraiyaan' Success

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently basking in the success of his most recent Bollywood release, Gehraiyaan, in which he took on a pivotal role alongside Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. The actor is now all set to resume filming for his upcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and shared the exciting news with his fans and followers online. Chaturvedi will be seen sharing the screen with Ananya Panday yet again in the upcoming film and will also be joined by Adarsh Gourav.

Siddhant Chaturvedi to resume shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his social media account on Monday and shared a shared clip of himself on the way to resume shooting for his next film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He could be seen in a car and walking on the street as he used the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan by Prateek Kuhad in the background. He also mentioned in the caption that he was picking up his co-stars Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday on the way. He captioned his post, "On my way to our Next…

#KhoGayeHumKahan. Picking up @ananyapanday @gouravadarsh @arjunvarain.singh on the way"

Have a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's post here

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan teaser

The actors of the upcoming film had earlier shared the teaser of the movie, which piqued fans' interest in its release. Helmed by Arjun Varain Singh, the teaser of the film saw the trio seated on a sofa, as Adarsh clicked a selfie. There were glimpses of the lead actors dancing around, watching a movie, eating popcorn and having the time of their lives together. The actors received heaps of love and best wishes from their fans and followers as they shared the teaser of their upcoming film.

Watch the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan teaser here

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently marked three years of his debut film Gully Boy, in which he took on the role of Mc Sher alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He penned down a heartwarming note for the cast and crew of the film as he shared some unseen glimpses from what went on behind the scenes of the film. It was only after Gully Boy that the actor went on to take on a role in Gehraiyaan and will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday