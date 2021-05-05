Khoon Bhari Maang Cast: List Of Actors And The Roles They Played In This Classic

Khoon Bhari Maang, starring Rekha, was released on August 12, 1988, and came out as a commercially successful movie. Khoon Bhari Maang was based on the Australian mini-series Return To Eden. It won several accolades, including Filmfare Award for the Best Actress. The plot of the film revolved around a wealthy widow, Aarti, who gets almost killed by her second husband. She returns after plastic surgery and sets out to seek revenge from everyone involved in killing her. Khoon Bhari Maang cast several popular Bollywood actors. Read on to know about the cast of Khoon Bhari Maang.

Khoon Bhari Maang cast

Rekha as Aarti/Jyoti

Rekha played the lead role of Aarti Verma, a wealthy widow. After getting almost killed by her second husband, Aarti returns and introduces herself as Jyoti. She becomes a top model and seeks revenge from every person who wanted to kill her for her wealth. In the end, she finally kills her husband Sanjay and reunites with her kids.

Kabir Bedi as Sanjay Verma

Kabir Bedi played the negative role of Aarti's second husband Sanjay. Sanjay is also the nephew of Hiralal who loves Aarti's best friend Nandini. However, Sanjay marries Aarti and plans to kill her for her property.

Sonu Walia as Nandini

Sonu Walia played the role of Aarti's best friend Nandini. Nandini was a model in the film and also the lover of Sanjay. She convinced Aarti into marrying Sanjay for her property. Nandini then helps Sanjay to kill Aarti. As Aarti returns, she seeks revenge from Nandini by destroying her career.

Kader Khan as Heeralal

Kader Khan essayed the role of Heeralal, who murdered Aarti's father. Heeralal was a co-worker of Aarti's father who later pretended to be his friend and offered to take care of Aarti as his own daughter. He also convinced Aarti into marrying his nephew Sanjay.

Shatrughan Sinha, A. K. Hangal, and Sulabha Deshpande also played supporting roles in the film. Shatrughan Sinha played the role of JD, a photographer who offered help to Jyoti. A. K. Hangal played the role of a servant named Ramu Kaka. Leela, played by Sulabha Deshpande, took care of Aarti's children.

