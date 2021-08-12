'Khoon Bhari Maang' Completes 33 Years: Read Some Lesser-known Facts About Rekha Starrer

Rekha starrer Khoon Bhari Maang recently completed 33 years as the movie released back in 1988. The movie was a commercial success at the time of its release and has achieved cult status since then. The movie also marked Rekha's comeback venture and with the movie, she became one of the early actresses to play lead roles in heroine-oriented films. As the movie completes 33 years here are some unknown facts from IMDb about the action thriller film.

Khoon Bhari Maang follows the story of a wealthy widow (Rekha) who is almost killed by her second husband (Kabir Bedi). She comes back after getting plastic surgery to take revenge on those who wronged her. The movie also featured Sonu Walia and Shatrughan Sinha in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Lesser-known facts about Khoon Bhari Maang

1. Khoon Bhari Maang was based on the Australian mini-series Return to Eden.

2. Deepak Parasher was initially considered for Kabir Bedi's role. It was Rekha who suggested Kabir's name. However, Kabir Bedi was shooting overseas for another project. Surprisingly Kabir agreed to come back to India but told director Rakesh Roshan to complete the film in 3 months.

3. The movie received seven nominations at the 34th Filmfare Awards, including for Best Film and Best Director for Roshan and won Rekha her second Best Actress award.

4. Screen magazine included Rekha's role in the list of "ten memorable roles that made the Hindi film heroine proud."

5. Khoon Bhari Maan was Sonu Walia's second movie after she won the Miss India pageant in 1985. For her performance in the movie, Walia won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress award.

6. Rekha rode a horse in one of the scenes of the movie, it was reportedly the first time Rekha rode a horse. Additionally, the actor also performed few stunts while riding the horse.

7. Anita Raj was the first choice of director Rakesh Roshan for the role of Sonu Walia. Anita refused the role as she did not want to play a negative role.

8. In 2015 there were rumours about a possible remake of the movie and actors like Sonakshi Sinha and Deepika Padukone were reportedly keen on doing the project. However, Rakesh Roshan later refuted such claims.

Image: @iKabirBedi/Twitter

