'Khoonkhar' Movie Cast: List Of All Actors And Their Characters In This Romantic Actioner

Khoonkhar is the Hindi dub of 2018's Telugu romantic action film titled Jaya Janaki Nayaka. While the film had the two-time Nandi Award-winning filmmaker Boyapati Srinu at its helm, the cast of Khoonkhar movie was headlined by Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Rakul Preet Singh and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles alongside an ensemble cast in supporting roles. Read to know about Khoonkhar movie cast.

Khoonkhar movie cast (Lead)

Bellamkonda Sreenivas as Gagan Chakravarthy

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas plays the role of Gagan Chakravarthy in Khoonkhar. Bellamkonda as Gagan plays the classmate and lover of Sweety in this romantic actioner. However, Gagan and Sweety's courtship gets a thumbs down from the latter's father, which leads to them parting ways. But, while defending a family from goons, Gagan unknowingly saves Sweety and thus, vows to protect her forever.

Rakul Preet Singh as Sweety

The Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film actor, Rakul Preet Singh plays the role of Sweety in this Boyapati Srinu directorial. Rakul as Janaki plays the ladylove of Gagan Chakravarthy in Khoonkhar, who decides to part ways with the latter after her father disapproves of their relationship. However, when Sweety is forced to get married to Arjun's younger brother and Narayan's son, Gagan decides to take on them and their henchmen to protect his lover.

Jagapathi Babu as Aswith Narayana Varma

Prolific polyglot actor Jagapathi Babu plays the role of Aswith Narayana Varma in this 2018 film. Jagapathi as Narayana plays one of the lead antagonists in Khoonkhar, who is shown to be an extremely rich and ruthless businessman. Narayana aims at building a highway that will make his company one of the most successful Asian companies in the film.

Tarun Arora as Arjun Pawar

Actor Tarun Arora plays the role of Arjun Pawar in Khoonkhar. Tarun as Arjun plays the second antagonist and competitor of businessman Aswith Narayana Varma in the film. He is shown to be one of the biggest liquor dons of North India. Arjun threatens Sweety's father to get her married to his younger brother in the film.

Khoonkhar movie cast (Supporting)

Sarath Kumar plays Gagan's father, Chakravarthy

Nandu plays Gagan's brother, Prudhvi

Jayaprakash plays Sweety's father, JP

Shashank plays Narayana's son, Veerendra Varma

Sravan plays Arjun's younger brother

Suman plays the role of Central Minister

